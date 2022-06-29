Joe Rogan Shuts Down Gina Carano’s Theory that Covid Lockdowns Intentionally Ruined People’s Lives

Joe Rogan took a surprising stance when discussing Covid lockdowns and vaccine mandates with actress Gina Carano.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Carano joined the show to discuss Hollywood, MMA, and Covid.

Carano expressed frustration with Covid lockdowns that forced many, including herself, out of work.

“I find it really hard to believe that they — the people that shut us down, you know, some of the most intelligent people — far more intelligent than I could ever imagine, didn’t know by taking people’s jobs away from them, taking their consistency, taking their livelihoods and saying ‘We’re gonna pay you and keep you home,’ wasn’t gonna affect people’s addictions. Wasn’t gonna affect people’s suicides, purpose, you know, because I’m my best felt — I’m my best self when I’m working,” she said.

She continued, “When you take, like, a bus driver, when you take somebody who’s been doing a job for 25 years and you take that away from them and you put them at home and now all of a sudden they’re faced with their families and they’re faced with themselves.”

“It’s like a responsibility that you just, you just took away their structure,” Carano added. “So I just really find it hard to believe that this wasn’t on purpose.”

“I don’t think it was on purpose,” Rogan said quickly. “I think you’re dealing with Monday morning quarterbacking. And I think people are looking at it and going ‘How’d they not know this and how’d they not know that.'”

Rogan argued the real issue was corrupt people utilizing the government for wrongdoing.

“I think you’re giving these people way too much credit. Smart people don’t want to be in government. Smart people want to be CEOs of giant companies and make shitloads of cash,” he said.

Carano pressed on her point that the lockdowns were intentionally designed for ruining peoples lives and mental health.

Rogan replied, “I don’t think they knew. I think they were in a panic and I think they shut everyone down. And I think they like controlling people and telling people what to do and they didn’t want to give up control. But I think some states were like, ‘Fuck that, get back to work. We need to live. We need to give people the freedom.'”

As the conversation continued on, Carano spoke of vaccine mandates. An issue for which she even considered suing her acting union over.

“How are they still mandating this in anything? And I think that the people that are mandating it need to be made an example out of,” she said.

“Well it’s very strange. I think they do it because they think it’s the right thing to do,” Rogan replied.

A shocked Carano said, “You have such a more positive outlook than I do.”

“I’m just — I’m objective. I’m objective. I try to look at everything objectively,” Rogan said to which she asked what he meant by “objectively.”

“I don’t look at it in terms of what the answer that I want to be correct,” he explained. “I look at it in terms — I don’t look at it like, oh, I’m suspicious because I go, well, what are the actual facts? Why would people do this? And why would people do that.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

