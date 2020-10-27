Joe Scarborough Attempts to Wreck Ice Cube Over Racist Kushner/Trump Comments: ‘Nice Career Move’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tore into rap and film star Ice Cube over his association with Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump, tying him to a series of racist comments and congratulating him on a “nice career move.”

On Tuesday’s edition of Morning Joe, the hosts and panel discussed Kushner’s much-derided recent remarks about Black people not wanting to be successful, and NBC News contributor Shawna Thomas name-checked Cube as someone to whom Kushner has failed to listen.

“Even though Jared Kushner is apparently having conversations with Ice Cube, and maybe something will come of that, he is not listening to what people are saying in the streets,” Thomas said, referencing the Trump campaign’s recently-revealed meetings with Cube about his “Contract with Black America” and the Trump “Platinum Plan” for Black America.

Cube made clear he is not endorsing Trump but praised the campaign for making “adjustments” to its plan that he could not specifically identify when he was pressed by Roland Martin, and also failed to identify in a recent interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

“Maybe he’s distracted by, I mean I wish he was distracted by Covid because if they were doing something on Covid, that was actually concrete and made sense, that would help the black community,” Thomas said, and added that Kushner “doesn’t appear to have heard any of what people have been saying and screaming out in the country for the last four or five months, or years and years and years.,” and that “It would be nice if Jared Kushner could take that into his heart ever so slightly.”

Scarborough then took his turn ripping Kushner but then turned his attention to Cube, whom he attempted to mix and cook in a pot like gumbo.

“I wonder if Ice Cube, I guess ice cube associates himself with all those remarks, associates himself with the Charlottesville remarks, associates himself with the shithole country remarks, I guess Ice Cube associates himself with Donald Trump calling Hispanics breeders, I guess Ice Cube associates himself with Jared Kushner saying that Donald Trump can’t help black people if black people don’t want to help themselves. I guess that’s what ice cube associates himself with,” Scarborough said.

“Nice career move,” he continued. “Nice career move, Ice Cube. That’s really something, at this stage, when you have seen such racial animus coming out of the White House being stirred up, that somebody like Ice Cube or Kanye West are deciding, yeah hey, this seems like a good move. To back Donald Trump and Jared Kushner. Let that one sink in for a second.”

But in a classic case of neglecting to check oneself, Scarborough appeared to forget that he and co-host Mika Brzezinski were close confidants and boosters of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, hosting hin as a frequent guest following the campaign kickoff event at which Trump called Mexican immigrants “rapists.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]