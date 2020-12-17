Joe Scarborough Buries Rand Paul In Epic Rant Over Voter Fraud Scam: ‘Why Do You Want To Spread Violence Across America?’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took aim at Kentucky Senator Rand Paul’s performance at a Senate hearing that promoted false claims about election fraud.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, Scarborough punctuated a segment about Wednesday’s Senate Homeland Security hearing on election “irregularities” by absolutely torching Paul for spreading “lies” about the election even though he knows they are false and the consequences of those lies.

“Hello, Rand Paul! Why are you lying to the American people? Why are you purposely inspiring people like the Proud Boys to go around and yell ‘Stop the Steal!’ and beating the hell out of people in the streets?” Scarborough said, his voice rising.

“Rand, why are you doing that? What, see I don’t get it, what’s in it for you, Rand?” an apoplectic Scarborough continued. “To be a liar. To your people. To your constituents! Why do you want to spread violence across America by spreading this lie? Why do you want to undermine American democracy? Why do you want to undermine faith in our system, Rand?”

“Because I’ve got to say, I don’t get it. Because you know it’s a lie!” Scarborough said. “You know there’s no widespread voter fraud, and yet you keep stirring the lie up! So I’m just curious, what’s in it for you? Is this a 90-10 issue in Kentucky? No, I think people in Kentucky like American democracy. So who are you playing to? Who is this for? Donald Trump, he’s leaving the White House in a couple of weeks. You can’t go golfing with him anymore.”

After a humorous digression in which the co-hosts compared committee Chairman Ron Johnson to Anchorman character Brick Tamland, Scarborough returned to pummeling Paul, noting “Rand Paul is purposefully undermining American democracy and he’s lying, and he’s seen those court rulings, he’s seen what Trump federal judges have said. You’ve got nothing here. You’ve got nothing, everybody’s saying it. What’s in it for Rand?”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]