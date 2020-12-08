Joe Scarborough Complains Friends Who Would Give Him a Kidney Still Voted for ‘Fascist’ Who ‘Wanted Me Thrown in Jail’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough complained to SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that President Donald Trump is a “fascist,” and that even friends whom he believes would donate him a kidney still voted for a person who “wanted me thrown in jail” based on “a conspiracy theory.”

Obeidallah interviewed the MSNBC host for Salon, and Scarborough let loose on Trump.

“All of my friends from childhood voted for Donald Trump. All of my family members voted for Donald Trump,” Scarborough said, and noted that “This guy accused me of murder like 12, 13, 14 times.”

Trump waged a months-long campaign this year against Scarborough, smearing him over the tragic death of an intern decades ago.

He described friends who are so close, “if I called them up and said hey listen I need a kidney. or my kid needs a kidney, they’d be the first to say ‘Okay I’m flying down, we’ll take care of it, Joe,’ they’d do anything for me. They’d lay down their life for me. I’d do the same for them.”

“And yet they voted for a guy who wanted me thrown in jail based on a conspiracy theory,” he added. “It’s a cult. There’s no other way to lay it, it is a cult. And it makes me sad to see my friends this way.”

Scarborough also said he’s struggled for a word to describe Trump and said “but let’s just cut to it now: He’s a fascist. And he hits it on every front.”

“A fascist is a right-wing nationalist. A fascist is somebody who attacks the others, who, and I said and I wrote back in December of 2015 when Donald Trump proposed a Muslim registry, I said to my audience, I said this sounds a bit like Germany in 1933, 1934, doesn’t it? You can’t vote for him anymore can you?: Scarborough continued.

He added that “you take the fact that he’s saying, of United States congresswoman, to go back where they’re from. All the violence, him telling his people to beat up opponents, and then he’d pay for their legal bills. You look at Charlottesville. I’m sorry, he’s a fascist!”

Watch the clip above via Salon.

