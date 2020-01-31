Joe Scarborough: ‘Every Republican Will Be Held Accountable’ When Public Sees ‘How Ugly This Drug Deal Was’

MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough predicted that much more information about President Donald Trump’s misconduct will come out, and that “every Republican will be held accountable” for standing with Trump in spite of it.

On Friday’s edition of Morning Joe, after Senator Lamar Alexander’s decision to vote against witnesses — despite fully acknowledging Trump is guilty of misconduct, which Alexander claims is not reachable — makes Trump’s acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial much more likely and imminent, Scarborough theorized that the acquittal will benefit Democrats.

“A friend called me yesterday who’s a big Democratic contributor, and he said why it’s best for the Democrats in the long run, is that they get this information out now, for Republicans to vote it down and shoot themselves in the political foot,” Scarborough said, and added, “I said ‘That’s not even a close call!'”

“Because what do we know? All of this information is going to come out,” Scarborough continued, saying that the courts will intervene to allow the release of former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book, and that “after that information gets out, other people are going to come forward” with additional information.

Scarborough said that “the American people are going to have a complete view of just how ugly this drug deal was by the time November rolls around, and just how guilty the president of the United States was, and just how much he put his own personal interest ahead of the interest of America’s national security.”

“And every one of these Republicans are going to be held accountable for them obstructing Justice, obstructing a fair hearing by obstructing the calling of additional witnesses like John Bolton, who knows exactly what happened,” Scarborough said. “They will people who will rigging this trial, and it’s just going to hurt them.”

He predicted this vote will stay with Republicans for the rest of their lives, and “when their obituaries are written.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

