Joe Scarborough Goes OFF Over Deleted Jan. 6 Texts: ‘Who in the Secret Service Wants to Go to Jail Lying for Trump?’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough eviscerated the Secret Service over thousands of deleted texts, and asked “who in the Secret Service wants to go to jail” by “lying” for former President Donald Trump.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough interrupted repeatedly as co-host Mika Brzezinski read out details of the news that Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021 were deleted by the agency.

Scarborough expressed strong skepticism, related the incident to the blockbuster testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, and suggested the Secret Service is lying and should be “hauled before Congress”:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Meanwhile, the Secret Service is denying that the messages were deleted with malicious intent. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Oh, really? Oh, really? Well, yeah. They also denied what everybody inside the White House is saying about Donald Trump lunging at Secret Service agents and choking them and grabbing. Well, it’s interesting. You have the facts, you have the reality, and then you have the Secret Service denying that reality. This is a second time now in a week that that’s happened. And you even have a D.C. cop now saying, yeah, yeah. What what we heard Cassidy Hutchinson testify about happened. I was in the motorcade and heard the traffic over the radio that this was happening. So, again, I’m really wondering, I know that Trump politicized the Secret Service. I’m just wondering who’s willing to go to jail lying through their teeth for Donald Trump? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Well, in a statement, a spokesma claims that– JOE SCARBOROUGH: Cuz Donald Trump may end up going to jail, who in the Secret Serve wants to go to jail? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: A spokesman claims some of the data that was lost during a preplanned device replacement. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Whatever–. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: — program that began on January two, 2021, before the DHS probe into the insurrection even began. Now, he also notes the Secret Service has been fully cooperative with the DHS investigation. JOE SCARBOROUGH: But hold on, just let’s take that down because it’s nonsense.The inspector general– MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Who ordered that? If it happened. JOE SCARBOROUGH: The inspector general ordered copies of those text messages and said they deleted them after the inspector general ordered them. So Secret Service wants us to believe the inspector general is lying. Somebody is lying. Somebody needs to be hauled before Congress to testify. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: It seems like a huge stretch, at best.

Watch above via Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com