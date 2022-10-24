Joe Scarborough Left Stunned By Focus Group of Trump Voters Talking About Jan. 6: ‘I Really Don’t Know Where to Start’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough was left rattled on Monday morning after NBC political analyst Elise Jordan played a tape from a recent focus group of 2020 Trump voters discussing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“When we were in Pennsylvania, in a focus group of Pittsburgh voters who all voted for Donald Trump, everyone thought that the election was not free and fair in 2020, the result being that Joe Biden was elected president. And so we have some of that right now that we are going to listen to. And then we hear their thoughts on January 6th and the insurrection at the Capitol,” Jordan began, introducing the lengthy clip.

“Doug Mastriano was at the insurrection and he was photographed breaching one of the restricted areas. Is that OK?” Jordan asks in the clip, referring to the GOP nominee for governor of Pennsylvania.

“Which area? Because I saw a video where Capitol officers are taking away barriers and unlocking doors,” responded one of the participants as the group overall voiced no issue with Mastriano’s participation that day.

“So what do you make, though, overall of January 6th? I mean, it was watching that footage, it was pretty disturbing. I mean, there were people throwing excrement at the walls and it was our, against the Capitol?” asked Jordan later in the clip.

“It looked a lot like Antifa actually,” responded a woman in the group.

“Except on a much smaller scale, it looked the same as the Black Lives Matter riots,” said another member of the group.

“Indianapolis, burns, Kenosha burns,” replied another.

Jordan continues asking the group questions about Jan. 6th, all of whom claim Trump and the protest were mostly peaceful that day and that no police were killed.

The group also blamed Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for not bringing in the national guard.

“I, you know, this is, I really don’t know where to start here,” Scarborough began after the clip ended.

“It’s Nancy Pelosi’s fault. It’s Democratic operatives’ fault. It’s the police, Capitol Police’s fault. You go through all of this, Elise. And then we hear things like it’s a fundamental right to peacefully protest that they were peaceful protests and these people are political prisoners that are locked up,” he continued, adding:

And that, again, they’re saying it just that that they were mainly peaceful protests and that nobody died except for a protester, there are four cops who died. And one of those cops died after an interaction here. And his family sure as Hell believes he died the next day, that it was directly related to this. I really, I don’t really know. This is just one of these moments.

“And again, I have friends and family members that think like this. I don’t know where they’re getting their information, but I’m reminded is they’re trying to blame everybody from Antifa to Nancy Pelosi that it was Kevin McCarthy who was screaming at the top of his lungs, along with other Republicans who were besieged inside the Capitol building while all of these Trump supporters were going in and trying to kill Mike Pence and other people,” Scarborough, a former Republican congressman continued.

“I know it’s disturbing to a lot of people, but I will tell you, this is what I hear all the time personally. And you just I just have to stop, you know, communicating on issues like this with friends. If I want them to remain friends because they’ve been lied to and they either they eagerly accept that lie or they’ve been duped into believing that these were just peaceful protests,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above

