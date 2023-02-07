Joe Scarborough LOSES IT Laughing At Trump Clip: ‘Hard to Grasp The Reality That Man Was Ever President!’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough cackled at a clip of ex-President Donald Trump musing about dogs and exclaimed that it’s hard to believe “that man was ever president!”

According to excerpts, the new book by ex-Trump Defense Dept. chief Christopher Miller reveals that the then-first lady “popped in” to watch the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and gave advice on how to spin the raid to the press: concentrate on the dog.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough played a clip of the then-president following that advice, and just lost it as the words “I call it a dog” caused the reality of Trump’s presidency to wash over him:

TRUMP: Canine, as they call, I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog was injured and brought back, but we had no soldier injured and they did a lot of shooting and they did a lot of blasting, even not going through the front door. You know, you would think you go through the door. If you’re a normal person, you say, knock, knock, may I come in? MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Oh my god! JOE SCARBOROUGH: You know, it’s really I must say, it is really hard even a couple of years later, to grasp the reality that that man was ever president of the United States. (LAUGHS) I mean my God, just… MIKA BRZEZINSKI: I know! I know! Just… Just so many risks. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Un-believable! MIKA BRZEZINSKI: So many questions. JOE SCARBOROUGH: I call it a dog! I call it a dog! Go through the front door! Just like normal people just walk through the… (LAUGHS AND HOOTS) MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Remember the bleach? I mean, it’s just, it, there are so many incredulous moments. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Unbelievable. Unbelievable but there it is. And really, we’re finding out that the Situation room Melania just wandered in, started giving advice about dogs.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com