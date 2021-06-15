Joe Scarborough Raves About Trump’s ‘Damned Good Job’ on Vaccines: ‘Republicans, Stand Up and Applaud Your President’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that Republicans had reason to credit former President Donald Trump for his handling of Covid-19 vaccines — despite objections from his wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski.

“Republicans have something to be very proud of,” Scarborough said. “We can go — and every time I do something like this, I get in trouble with Mika.” Brzezinski replied, “Yeah, I see what you’re doing. Go ahead and do it.”

“Republicans can look at the vaccine and go, ‘Donald Trump, he and his team did a pretty damned good job picking Pfizer and picking Moderna — did a really good job,'” Scarborough said, prompting a grimace from Brzezinski, who replied, “Or did they pick him?”

“You can’t help yourself,” Scarborough said. “It’s like a tic. If you don’t think they did a good job, compare their choices to the [European Union’s] choices. They did a good job. And so, Republicans, stand up and applaud your president, your team, your administration.”

The Washington Post’s David Ignatius said Scarborough was “precisely” correct and asked about Scarborough’s view of President Joe Biden’s role. “If you’re a Democrat, stand up and celebrate the fact that he can do the logistics in a way that Donald Trump just wasn’t good at doing logistics,” Scarborough said. “So go, team. Team being America. There’s a reason for both sides to celebrate. This is pretty incredible, what America has done.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

