Joe Scarborough Torches ‘Jacka**’ Conservatives Who Claim Vandalizing ‘A Taco Stand’ is as Bad as Capitol Attack

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday he didn’t believe that vandalizing “mom-and-pop” stores during civil unrest was analogous to the January unrest that took place in Washington, D.C., calling it akin to confusing “a taco stand with the United States Capitol.”

“I know [there are] idiots on other cable news channels that will say, ‘Well, you know, this mom-and-pop store was vandalized during the summer riots, and that’s just as bad the United States Capitol being vandalized,” Scarborough said in a segment of his Morning Joe program. “No. No. Actually, no, jackass, it’s not.

“I’m not going to confuse a taco stand with the United States Capitol,” he added. “I’m not going to confuse the selling of tacos with actually moving through a constitutional process that is laid out in the United States Constitution, for members of the House and Senate to actually perform their constitutional duties.”

Civil unrest associated with the Black Lives Matter movement in cities including Minneapolis, Seattle, New York, and Washington, D.C. over the summer resulted in more than 20 deaths and property damage valued at more than $1 billion by the insurance industry, making it the most expensive period of unrest in American history.

However, Scarborough argued the January unrest that took place in Washington was worse. “Property damage does not equal insurrection,” he added. “You’d have to be really stupid — and I’ve heard a lot of really stupid people over the past month try to make that argument, and it doesn’t cut it.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

