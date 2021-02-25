Former Speaker of The House John Boehner (R-OH) is reportedly refusing to stick to his own script while recording the audiobook version of his new memoir On the House: A Washington Memoir, airing his unvarnished — and expletive-filled — thoughts about fellow Republicans.

According to an Axios report, the famously blunt and cabernet-loving Boehner is ad-libbing NSFW bonus material for the more expensive, $39.99 audio version of his book.

“Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself,” Boehner reportedly said during one candid moment. In a tweet sent out by Boehner on Thursday, he hinted at possible “expletives” in his upcoming audiobook: “Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives.”

Poured myself a glass of something nice to read my audiobook. You can blame the wine for the expletives. #OnTheHouse #13Apr2021 pic.twitter.com/5uN709ipOs — John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) February 25, 2021

“I can confirm there were some off-script moments during his recording of the audiobook. He pretty much just let it fly, as he did when he was working on the book itself,” Boehner spokesman David Schnittger told Axios. “He’s not really interested in being anything other than himself these days. That is kind of the spirit of the entire project.”

