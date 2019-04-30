Bolton Addresses US Military Involvement in Venezuela: ‘All Options Are on the Table’

National Security Advisor John Bolton addressed the media Tuesday afternoon and provided insight into the current turmoil unfolding on the streets of Caracas, Venezuela.

A US-supported military uprising against current sitting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has turned violent and ugly as oppression protestors led by Venezuelan’s presumptive new leader Juan Guaido.

Bolton’s words continued the administration’s support for Guaido, who Bolton noted was on the streets rallying the protestors eager to remove Maduro from office.

“It is a very delicate moment. I want to stress again, the president wants to see a peaceful transfer of power from Maduro to Guaido,” he offered. He then added “That possibility still exists if enough figures depart from the regime and support the opposition. And that is what we would like to see. We want to see the defense minister, the chief judge of the Supreme Court and the presidential guard.”

When asked if the United States might provide any military support, he claimed: “all options are on the table.”

As news unfolded President Donald Trump tweeted that he was monitoring the situation, though the US government under Trump’s leadership has publicly backed Guaido. Trump tweeted:

I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2019

Bolton spoke and took questions for just over 10 minutes, the portion of which above mostly deals with US military intervention.

