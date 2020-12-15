Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton took several direct shots at his former boss, calling out President Donald Trump’s “disappearing” relevance as his White House visibly retreats from affairs of state and he obsesses on overturning the election he lost.

During an appearance on CNN’s Situation Room, Bolton called out the president’s lack of any visible response to reports of a suspected Russian cyber attack on several U.S. government agencies.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer then pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden. “What does it say that Putin accepted the election results in the United States before the senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell did?” Blitzer asked.

“Well, I guess, I wish we had some more Rough Riders in Congress than we do. But better late than never, still works,” Bolton said. “Inexorably, the political dynamic is changing for Trump, he is diminishing right in front of us, he is administration is like a cube of sugar in a hot cup of tea, it’s disappearing before our eyes. And on January 20th, he’ll be gone. He won’t disappear from political life. But that is a reality that, I think, will change a lot of Republican attitudes in Congress.”

Bolton, however, pushed back on the idea that his party was signaling its broad discontent with democracy for its institutional embrace of Trump’s legal campaign to throw out millions of certified votes so he could remain in power.

“I think the comments people are making about threats to democracy are overwrought,” he claimed. “I don’t think that Donald Trump is smart enough to be a successful authoritarian. I just think it’s embarrassing for Republicans who keep this up.”

Watch the video above, via CNN

