John Cornyn Bails on Bipartisan Gun Bill Negotiations: ‘I’m Through Talking’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) has left Washington for Texas amid negotiations for a bipartisan gun safety bill following a spate of mass shootings across the country.

Cornyn, the lead Republican in talks on gun law reforms, said he was “through talking” as he went home Thursday, Guardian reported.

The decision to leave imperils chances of a deal before the July 4 Senate recess. Per the report,

Senator John Cornyn told reporters that he had not abandoned the negotiations, but he was returning to Texas amid difficulty reaching agreement. “It’s fish or cut bait,” he said. “I don’t know what they have in mind, but I’m through talking.” Other senators in the huddle remained inside the room.

Cornyn’s apparent displeasure over an inability to get a deal done comes as he faces pressure from a number of fellow Senate Republicans.

Axios, citing multiple sources, reported Cornyn is viewed by his caucus as a potential successor to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Some of his colleagues are watching him negotiate and weighing whether he should become a sort of heir apparent to the Kentucky Republican.

Axios reported,

Multiple sources with direct knowledge say the GOP senators who are uneasy about the negotiations include Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), among others. … One GOP senator, speaking to Axios on the condition of anonymity to be candid about his concerns, branded Cornyn’s approach: “Shut up, and vote.”

Some senators said on the record they feel there is not enough transparency about the ongoing talks.

“No one’s telling me anything,” Scott said. “I’ve just asked for the text, and I haven’t gotten anything. My whole goal is that we shouldn’t be rushing something like this through; we should take our time.”

Hawley told Axios, “I’m tracking what’s been reported in the press. I understand the framework is shifting. But you know, I’m not a huge fan of it.”

It is unclear exactly what senators have drafted up. CNN reported red flag laws, extra scrutiny for gun buyers under 21 and mental health are tentatively agreed upon.

