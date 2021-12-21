John Cornyn Tries to Poach Joe Manchin from Democrats to Flip the Senate: ‘Joe, If They Don’t Want You We Do’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he has reached out to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to invite him to join the Republican Party amid the fallout from his decision to oppose President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

During a conversation with Nexstar, the Texan said he sent his colleague a text message with the goal of helping to deliver his party a majority for Christmas in what is now a 50-50 Senate. Manchin this week was attacked by numerous fellow Democrats when he divulged he would not support Biden’s marquee legislation in its current form, and in doing, so effectively killed the bill.

Cornyn apparently felt the need to offer his recruiting pitch with Democrats, who are in relative disarray. His text to Manchin reportedly said, “Joe, if they don’t want you we do.”

Cornyn said he has not heard back yet, but said it would be “the greatest Christmas gift I can think of.”

“I don’t know what he will decide to do. But I do know West Virginia has gotten increasingly red,” Cornyn added. “And I think his vote on Build Back Better is reflective of what he’s hearing from his constituents in West Virginia. So yeah, we’d love to have him. That would change the majority.”

Manchin has given no indication he intends to depart the Democratic Party. Axios reported earlier this week that if the West Virginian decides to break from the party, he would more than likely register as an independent, and that he would still caucus with Senate Democrats.

Manchin drew the ire of some progressives and the White House after he announced on Fox News Sunday that he would deny his own party a Build Back Better victory, at least for now.

Biden was asked Tuesday by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott if Manchin had broken a commitment to him with relation to the bill.

Biden said that “Manchin and I are going to get something done.”

