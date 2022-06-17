John Cornyn ‘Viciously’ Booed During Speech at Texas GOP Convention: ‘Video Doesn’t Do it Justice. It Was Really Bad’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) was roundly booed Friday by conservatives as he delivered remarks at the Republican Party of Texas Convention.

Cornyn was speaking before a crowd in Houston at the biennial conference.

“So let’s take out country back, starting with Congress in November,” Cornyn said on a video shared on Twitter. “Thank you, God bless you, and may God continue to bless our great state of Texas.”

The senator’s remarks were drowned out by vicious boos.

US Sen John Cornyn gets viciously booed during much of his speech here at the Republican Party of Texas Convention. Here’s his closing remarks and the cascade of boos. pic.twitter.com/m2Hua9WdrV — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) June 17, 2022

The boos are so loud at the Texas GOP convention as @JohnCornyn takes the stage it’s hard to hear him pic.twitter.com/S405vqvJd8 — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 17, 2022

Jonathan Swan of Axios reported he spoke to someone at the conference who relayed the audio from the clip did not do the jeering justice.

From a source in the room: “The video doesn’t do it justice. It was really bad.” As we reported last night, there’s a growing conservative backlash against Cornyn. https://t.co/ad0OjsYaEH — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) June 17, 2022

Cornyn is under fire from Republicans in the Senate, and apparently across Texas, over his negotiations with Democrats on a bipartisan gun bill.

The Texas Republican is the lead negotiator for the GOP on the bill. It was announced following a spate of horrifying mass shootings across the country.

One of those massacres, the Uvalde school shooting, was in Cornyn’s state of Texas.

Axios spoke to a number of Senate Republicans Thursday who expressed displeasure with Cornyn’s handling of the negotiations. Many said they felt they were being left in the dark about legislation to curb gun violence.

Immediately after the report dropped, Cornyn announced he was headed to Texas – potentially jeopardizing the gun safety bill.

“It’s fish or cut bait,” Cornyn told reporters. “I don’t know what [Democrats] have in mind, but I’m through talking.”

