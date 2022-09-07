John Fetterman, Recovering from a Stroke, Says He WILL Debate Dr. Oz After He’s Accused of ‘Dodging’

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) says he will debate GOP senate candidate Mehmet Oz following allegations he was “dodging” him after he suffered a stroke.

Fetterman has limited his public appearances since he was hospitalized just before his landslide victory in the Democratic primary. The Democrat has struggled at times to speak clearly, but has said his health is improving.

Without a debate on the books, progressive, pro-union Fetterman’s health has become a major campaign issue.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) challenged Fetterman’s fitness to serve in the Senate on Tuesday at an event for Oz.

“If John Fetterman were elected to the Senate, and he’s not able to communicate, if he’s not able to engage with the press, if he’s not able to engage with his colleagues, he would not be able to do the job. It’s just not possible,” Toomey said.

He added, “John Fetterman is either healthy and he’s dodging the debates because he does not want to answer for his radical left positions, or he’s too sick to participate in the debate.”

Fetterman spoke to Politico Wednesday, where he attacked Toomey and said he will stand on a stage to debate Oz.

“Here’s a man who is a coward, and he quit the Senate because he understands he can’t get reelected,” Fetterman said of Toomey, who is retiring.

On the issue of a debate, he said:

We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and that was really always our intent to do that. It was just simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of the stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out.

Oz would like a debate this month before voters begin mailing in ballots. Fetterman said he wants to debate Oz in mid-October on a “major television station” in Pennsylvania.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com