John Fetterman Trolls Senate Opponent Dr. Oz For Distancing Himself From Trump With Clown Meme

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman trolled his GOP opponent Mehmet Oz Wednesday with a meme after the latter muted former President Donald Trump on his website.

Oz eked out a win against Dave McCormick in the Republican primary last month. The former TV doctor came out on top by only 947 votes.

He won with the endorsement of Trump, who campaigned with him across the commonwealth.

As Axios’ Andrew Solender noted Tuesday, imagery celebrating Trump’s support is now gone from Oz’s campaign website.

New from me @Axios: Dr. Oz has quietly dropped his Trump branding post-primary: – 70+ tweets about Trump btwn endorsement and primary, none since then

– No new ads feat. Trump vs. tons during primary

– Scrubbed Trump from social media profiles/website https://t.co/GcYCwdIXnu — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 22, 2022

Oz’s spox noted to @Axios that Trump’s endorsement is still on his website. It doesn’t show up in a pop-up on the home page anymore, but can be found at the top of his endorsement page. https://t.co/1M5Iih0lt5 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 22, 2022

Solender noted Oz mentioned Trump on Twitter more than 70 times during the primary. The former president is not a part of Oz’s race against Fetterman.

Fetterman won in a landslide, in spite of the fact he suffered a stroke just before voters went to the polls. He has remained sidelined from campaigning for weeks as he continues to recover from surgery.

It has not stopped the progressive from taking shots at Oz on social media.

In a Wednesday post, Fetterman trolled Oz for his pivot away from using Trump as a focal point in his campaign.

