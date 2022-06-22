John Fetterman Trolls Senate Opponent Dr. Oz For Distancing Himself From Trump With Clown Meme

By Kipp JonesJun 22nd, 2022, 6:26 pm
 
John Fetterman

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman trolled his GOP opponent Mehmet Oz Wednesday with a meme after the latter muted former President Donald Trump on his website.

Oz eked out a win against Dave McCormick in the Republican primary last month. The former TV doctor came out on top by only 947 votes.

He won with the endorsement of Trump, who campaigned with him across the commonwealth.

As Axios’ Andrew Solender noted Tuesday, imagery celebrating Trump’s support is now gone from Oz’s campaign website.

Solender noted Oz mentioned Trump on Twitter more than 70 times during the primary. The former president is not a part of Oz’s race against Fetterman.

Fetterman won in a landslide, in spite of the fact he suffered a stroke just before voters went to the polls. He has remained sidelined from campaigning for weeks as he continues to recover from surgery.

It has not stopped the progressive from taking shots at Oz on social media.

In a Wednesday post, Fetterman trolled Oz for his pivot away from using Trump as a focal point in his campaign.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: