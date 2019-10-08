Former Ohio Governor and staunch Trump critic John Kasich called out his fellow Republicans for their silence and lack of curiosity into President Donald Trump’s Ukraine-whistleblower scandal, saying the House impeachment inquiry is “the fair and right thing to do for America.”

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Kasich was asked what it was going to take to break the near unanimous silence, if not outspoken support for Trump, among House and Senate Republicans.

“Assuming that there are some who, you know, believe what the president did was wrong,” Cooper said, “that it was wrong to ask China to investigate the Bidens, a repressive regime like China not known for their fair and impartial investigations at the very least, is it going to take just them sensing a groundswell among Republican voters?”

“I think so, Anderson. Look, this is the thing that I have a hard time understanding,” Kasich replied. “We know how bad this is. We know what the president did was wrong. Why wouldn’t everybody want to get to the bottom of this?”

“If the United States was withholding something that was critical to Ukraine, who had Russians located inside of their country, and gobbling up pieces of territory, you would think that they would say: ‘Of course we should have an inquiry. Of course we should get to the bottom of this.’ And as we see here as every report, every day, there is just more and more connections that are so troubling. But the end of the day, you’ve got to have this inquiry. And frankly these Republicans ought to be calling for it. It’s the fair and right thing to do for America.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com