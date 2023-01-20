‘John Kirby is in the Building!’ Fox News Contributor Predicts Karine Jean-Pierre Replaced as Press Secretary Within ‘Months’

Fox News contributor Joe Concha pulled no punches on Friday morning when asked how much longer he believes Karine Jean-Pierre is likely to last as White House press secretary.

“The people that watch this show may not agree with the answers that one John Kirby would give. But, let’s be real. John Kirby is in the building. He can do this job way better than KJP. So I asked you earlier, how much longer can bob and weave on this topic? Next question. How much longer does KJP have in this role?” asked Fox & Friends First co-host Todd Piro.

“I would think probably within the next couple of months, we’ll see a pivot to John Kirby as the White House press secretary, particularly if Joe Biden announces he’s running for president. If he does announce, then KJP, Karine Jean-Pierre, has an out,” Concha replied.

“All right. She’ll be the communications director for the campaign type of thing. But John Kirby should have had this job right after Jen Psaki left. Not Karine Jean-Pierre,” Concha argued, adding:

And particularly in this case, because, remember, these are national security implications and these classified documents. So, Kirby, coming from the Pentagon, as their spokesperson, should be out there a lot more than Karine Jean-Pierre. But at this point, I can’t even watch these press briefings anymore. If I have to hear one more time that the president takes classified documents very seriously, which somebody has been telling a long line, I think up to 35 times. She’s said that I’m sorry. It’s like everything’s being played on a loop at this point.

“That may be one of the reasons why the president actually took a question about these documents yesterday. And he said that he has no regrets, which is interesting, because he had previously said that he doesn’t know what’s in the documents,” said co-host Carley Shimkus.

“So how would you have no regrets if you don’t even know what the documents are? Just want to show this tweet, because up here does have some support, including from the DNC chair, Jaime Harrison, who posted a tweet saying, ‘Karine Jean-Pierre is an amazing talent with the patience of Joab. Unlike the previous administration that stopped having briefings, Karine steps into the arena daily armed with the truth and fueled by the president’s commitment to deliver for the American people. Keep pushing my friend,” Shimkus added.

“Oh, the DNC likes the press secretary. Very interesting,” jested Concha in response.

“It’s also true if that came from another reporter or some reporter or journalist that retired that has some respect and reverence, then that would mean something coming from Jaime Harrison, that doesn’t mean a lot. I just get a kick out of the president saying that he has no regrets for leaving classified documents next to your corvette in the garage. I leave clothes. I’m going to donate that my kids have outgrown next to my car in my garage, my Ford Fiesta. Right. So the president keeps stepping on the message as we’ve seen and it’s going to get worse,” Concha concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

