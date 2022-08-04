John Kirby Reprimands Reporter for Shouting Over Others in Briefing Room: ‘You Know Where We Are?’

John Kirby verbally reprimanded a reporter Thursday at the White House for shouting over others, and asked him to respect the briefing room.

The National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications and former State Department spokesman had it out with Simon Ateba of Today News Africa.

Ateba spoke continuously as Kirby attempted to field a question from another reporter.

“Mr. Kirby, can you verify [inaudible],” Ateba said. Others, including Kirby, spoke over one another, but Ateba continued.

“If you allow me to ask you the question,” Ateba said, but was cut off by Kirby, who asked him, “Your name is Simon, right?”

Ateba continued asking his question, which was inaudible.

“Simon. Simon. Simon. Simon, sir, I’m going to call on this man,” Kirby said as Ateba spoke unabated. “Now sir, listen now, I’ve been polite to you, but I expect a little bit of respect in return.”

Kirby asked Ateba, “You know where we are?” before he answered his own question.

“This is the White House press briefing room, and you need to be more respectful,” he said. “I am going to call on this reporter.”

Ateba quieted himself and the briefing continued.

The reporter notably disrupted former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s final briefing.

Ateba interrupted multiple reporters, including ABC reporter Mary Bruce asked him to “please stop.”

Psaki then asked the reporter to show his colleagues “respect.

“Simon, if you could respect your colleagues and other media reporters in here, that would be greatly appreciated. Go ahead, Mary,” she said.

Watch above, via the White House.

