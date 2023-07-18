John Kirby Says UFOs Causing ‘Real Impact’ to U.S. Air Force Training: ‘There’s Something Our Pilots Are Seeing’

National Security Council Coordinator and spokesman John Kirby admitted that UFOs and UAPs are beginning to cause problems for the U.S. Air Force.

During the Monday White House press briefing, Kirby was asked by NewsNation’s Blake Burman if increased sightings of unexplained flying objects are a “legitimate issue” for the administration.

“Yeah, I mean, we wouldn’t have stood up an organization at the Pentagon to analyze and try to collect and coordinate the way these sightings are reported if we didn’t take it seriously,” Kirby replied likely referencing the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) — a group aimed at analyzing and cataloging unidentified phenomena.

“Of course we do,” he added.

“I mean, some of these phenomena we know have already had an impact on our training ranges for, you know, when pilots are out trying to do training in the air and they see these things, they’re not sure what they are and it can have an impact on their ability to perfect their skills. So it already had an impact here,” Kirby said, noting the goal is to have a better understanding of “what they are.”

“Now we’re not saying what they are or what they’re not, we’re saying that there’s something our pilots are seeing, we’re saying it has had an effect on some of our training operations, and so we wanna get to the bottom of it. We wanna understand it better, so, yes,” Kirby added.

The question at Monday’s briefing comes as the U.S. Senate is preparing to consider a bipartisan bill promoted by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) that will mandate disclosure of previously unreleased government UFO documents.

Next week, the House Oversight Committee is also set to hold a hearing on UFOs after a whistleblower claimed the U.S. military has portions of non-human aircraft in their possession. These claims are unconfirmed and the Pentagon hasn’t seen information that supports the claim.

Watch above via The White House on YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com