John Legend Says He Had a Falling Out With Kanye West Over His Embrace of Trump, Presidential Campaign: ‘Too Much for Us to Sustain Our Friendship’

Singer John Legend is opening up about his tarnished friendship with Kanye West and it all has to do with former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday’s episode of The Axe Files, Legend sat down with former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, to discuss his life and career.

The conversation eventually turned political and led the two to discuss Legend’s friendship with West, including West’s endorsement of Trump in 2016.

“Let me ask you about your relationship with him,” Axelrod said, “Because I know you’re friends still, but he’s, you know, his behavior and his politics, I guess — his politics are much different or have been much different than yours?”

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became, uh, too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” Legend revealed.

“He was upset that I didn’t support his run for presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons,” he added.

“You weren’t alone in that by the way,” Axelrod said.

“I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that. And we really haven’t been close since then,” Legend replied.

“What don’t people understand about him?” Axelrod pressed.

“Well, I think people get a lot about him. I think. Um, he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health and he’s very real, honestly,” Legend replied.

“So I think there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get, like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And, uh, I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get. I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Axe Files.

