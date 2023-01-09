Johnny Depp’s Star Attorney Camille Vasquez Takes on New Role as Legal Analyst for NBC News

Camille Vasquez, the attorney who represented actor Johnny Depp during his explosive civil trial against former wife Amber Heard, has found a new job.

In addition to servings as a partner at the law firm, Brown Rudnick, Vasquez has now joined the ranks of NBC News as a legal analyst.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, at least three national news divisions were interested in Vasquez’s services. Vasquez made her first appearance with NBC on Monday morning, providing her insight on the Idaho college student murder case for the Today Show.

During her first appearance, Vasquez discussed the social media phenomenon surrounding the murder case which was similar to the media fascination with the Depp case.

This has become something that really captivated the country, this case has. And so people want to talk about the evidence, they want to talk about the human impact, and these are college students, right? I think it can be helpful to investigators, they pleaded to the public and asked for information about the [murder suspect’s] white Elantra, but it could also be harmful, when you start naming someone.

Vasquez became a household name during the Depp v. Heard trial in 2022 after her friendship with Depp became the hot topic of social media. Her questioning of Heard on the stand also gained her a legion of fans and followers.

