Jon Stewart Bashes Trump for Avoiding Accountability While Everyone Around Him Takes the Fall: He’s the ‘Mr. Magoo of Absolved Sins’

Jon Stewart went after the lack of accountability for former President Donald Trump during a recent podcast interview, reacting to the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

On the Thursday edition of The Problem With Jon Stewart, Stewart spoke with writers Robby Slowik and Maria Randazzo about the latest Trump news. Stewart dismissed the possibility that the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate would be the nail in the coffin for Trump’s power.

“What blows my mind about this whole thing is everybody’s got that thing, like, ‘Is this it? Is this the thing?’ And I keep trying to explain to people, ‘No, no, it’s not.’ Like, why does anybody believe that there will be accountability in this man’s life on this earth?” Stewart asked.

“Right? There’s been nothing up until this moment to ever show anyone, including him, and he’s just trained to believe that I can do anything I want,” Slowik added.

“How could he not feel that way? He fucked a porn star while his wife was giving birth, paid the porn star $130,000 to keep it quiet. His wife is like, ‘Boys will be boys.’ And his lawyer goes to jail for it,” Stewart laughed, referencing Stormy Daniels.

“His accountant is going to jail. Everybody around him goes to jail. He’s like the Mr. McGoo of absolved sins. He just walks through this world and we never hold him — You know what we are? Oh, this is the worst thing that we are. We’re those parents, you guys don’t have kids yet, but there are certain parents that make a show of accountability,” he added.

“‘Johnny don’t, I’m gonna account to three’ and then nothing. That’s who we are now,” Stewart said.

“We are literally like ‘Donald what’s behind your back?'” Slowik added.

“What’s in the box? Take it outta your mouth!” Randazzo said.

“‘Donald one, two, uh, no more porn stars. We’re taking away the porn stars. Donald!” Stewart joked.

Listen above via The Problem With Jon Stewart.

