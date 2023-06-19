Jon Stewart Responds to Resistance Twitter’s Effort to Draft Him Into a Debate With RFK Jr.

If people were hoping that Jon Stewart could step in for Dr. Peter Hotez to debate Robert F Kennedy Jr. on vaccines, it seems the former Daily Show host isn’t so keen on the idea.

“I’m supposed to talk to who about what now?” the AppleTV host asked the Twitterverse.

I’m supposed to talk to who about what now?? — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) June 19, 2023

While Stewart’s tweet might seem vague on the surface, his name is trending on Twitter as of this writing, largely because of people trying to bring him into the online fracas concerning Hotez, Kennedy and podcaster Joe Rogan.

In Rogan’s recent interview with Kennedy for The Joe Rogan Experience, the anti-vaccine 2024 Democratic presidential candidate named Stewart while listing off comedians he deems unfunny corporate shills. Both of them gave Stewart credit, however, for the time he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to defend the lab leak theory for the origin of the coronavirus.

As it were, Rogan’s interview with Kennedy was the one that drew criticism from Hotez, and the whole discussion on Twitter turned into a three-on-one slugfest into which Elon Musk inserted himself. With all of the discourse surrounding the gang-up on Hotez, some blatantly liberal Twitter users are suggesting that the debate Rogan proposed between Kennedy and Hotez would be much more productive if it happend on The Problem With Jon Stewart.

I challenge Robert Kennedy Jr. to go on Jon Stewart’s show. I want RFK Jr. to face what real, tough questions are like. I want RFK Jr. to sit face to face with Jon Stewart, one of the best interviewers of our time. Jon Stewart will rip RFK Jr. into shreds & it will be glorious. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 19, 2023

I personally would LOVE to see Jon Stewart rip RFK Fr. to shreds in a public debate on his show. How about YOU? pic.twitter.com/jeK5jZjfSK — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 19, 2023

The same trolls and morons saying that Jon Stewart isn’t intelligent or informed, consider Joe Rogan, who cut his teeth emceeing people eating spiders & drinking their own puke, to be an intellectual and serious person! LMFAO!! 🤡 — Flynn Rider (@FlynnRider1812) June 19, 2023

Jon Stewart would DESTROY Joe Rogan’s lies about a friend having a cousin who knew a bartender that turned into a frog from the vaccine. If you didn’t know, Joe Rogan said his friend’s wife is a teacher and told him litter boxes were being put in schools.🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/Op8cWMcUBm pic.twitter.com/C8Ti6yeZAF — Laurie🪬 (@Laurieluvsmolly) June 19, 2023

Still, unless Stewart responds to the prospect with some more enthusiasm, it likely remains to be seen whether this showdown with Kennedy will actually happen.

