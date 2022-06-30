Jon Stewart Says Supreme Court is Now ‘The Fox News of Justice’

Jon Stewart believes the Supreme Court and Fox News have a lot in common.

On Thursday’s podcast episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart, he was joined by writers for the show Tocarra Mallard and Kris Acimovic to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Stewart went on a passionate rant about why the Supreme Court was not “fair and balanced.”

STEWART: In my mind, the idea that this was based in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical education — the Supreme court is now the Fox News of justice, in my mind. It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘We’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high status pursuit to the betterment of society, journalism. They are a cynical political arm. When you look at the ridiculous kabuki theater now of justice confirmation, where they can just go out there and just fucking lie, like if this were about debate, then they would’ve understood what perjury meant. But they are now the Fox News of justice. I mean, there is no consistency. States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate uter — it, you know? ACIMOVIC: Yeah. It makes no sense. There’s no coherence. STEWART: I think the thing that struck me was, you know, the ‘Arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.’ Right? And I think we’re all sort of steeped in that ethos. What you don’t realize is there is a goodly amount of individuals who are trying to bend it back.

Listen above via The Problem with Jon Stewart.

