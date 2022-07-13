Controversial author, podcaster, and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson spoke to House Republicans Wednesday at a lunch to teach them how to be more “articulate.”

The Hill reported the Canadian commentator addressed the Republican Study Committee, which is the House’s largest conservative caucus.

Jordan Peterson spoke to the Republican Study Committee today pic.twitter.com/HBn6FQF0Tn — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) July 13, 2022

“I’m trying to help formulate a positive conservative message,” Peterson, who was invited by Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), said after the lunch. He added:

It’s dangerous in these times where politics has become increasingly tit for tat. It’s easy to recoil into a kind of resentment, especially in relationship to the radicals on the left and to just be tossing increasingly barbed insults back and forth… I suppose that’s the danger of a kind of reflexive populism, that you can appeal to that resentment… But I think more traditional types have a real opportunity to put forward a positive vision and to guide themselves through the next election in the fall, the election cycle in the fall and in the presidential election, with a positive message. And hopefully that will also cool down the political temperature to some degree, because that needs to happen.

Republicans praised Peterson after the lunch.

“We talked about the culture war from a very philosophical and academic standpoint. He gave us lots of advice on how to be more articulate and be more effective,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN).

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) described Peterson as “a brilliant man.”

Peterson has been under fire since last month after he called transgender actor Elliot Page by his birth name, Ellen Page, online.

He tweeted, “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Peterson was suspended by Twitter for “hateful” conduct.

