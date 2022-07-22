‘Josh Hawley is a B*tch and He Ran Away Like A B*tch’: Officer Fanone Reacts to Video of Senator Fleeing Capitol

Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone is not a fan of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), telling Politico’s JC Whittington that he thought the senator was a “b*tch” after seeing video of him running through the Capitol during the riot.

During Thursday’s hearing, a video clip showed the infamous photo of Hawley raising a fist toward the crowd of protesters gathered outside the Capitol, followed by surveillance footage showing the senator sprinting through the halls and down an escalator during the riot. The short clip elicited laughter from the audience in the room and has continued to draw mockery on Twitter throughout the day Friday.

Whittington caught up with Fanone, who was badly injured during the riot and is now a CNN analyst, and asked him for his thoughts about the Hawley video.

I talked to former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone outside the #Jan6thHearings.

Here is his response to seeing video of Sen. Josh Hawley running away from rioters after fist bumping them earlier in the day on Jan. 6 : “Josh Hawley is a bitch”, said Fanone. https://t.co/qgCPHcVh1r pic.twitter.com/rTJoJywgY3 — JC (@JCWhittington_) July 22, 2022

“To be completely honest,” replied Fanone, “to give you the first thoughts that popped into my mind, was Josh Hawley is a b*tch, and he ran like a b*tch.”

“The fist pump, combined with what he did in the immediate aftermath,” shows Hawley’s “true character, or lack thereof,” Fanone continued.

Whittington asked Fanone about the hearing audience’s reaction to the video. He confirmed that there was “an eruption of laughter,” and while he could “see the amusement of it” and was “not going to fault people for finding it humorous,” the video still bothered him.

“That pisses me off,” he explained. “That guy’s a clown. Now you see the way that these guys perform in public, and then what they are in reality — you get a lot of that nonsense up here on Capitol Hill, with these members of Congress that have become like a caricature in the media, but in reality they have no character, they have no honor, they have no integrity, and the way that they behave outside of the camera’s eye is very different.”

Fanone has been a loud and vocal critic of Republican members of Congress who have defended former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol or otherwise downplayed the seriousness of the riot.

Watch the video above, via Politico.

