Journalists and Others Gush Over Joe Biden Staying to Answer Questions After Town Hall — But ABC Didn’t Play Them

By Tommy ChristopherOct 16th, 2020, 6:57 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden earned praise from reporters and others for remaining to take questions long after his ABC News town hall ended, which viewers could see but not hear as the ABC News pundit panels talked over the video.

Biden took questions from voters for 90 minutes during the town hall moderated by George Stephanopoulos, after which David Muir led post-show panels on the contrast between Biden’s event and the NBC News town hall with President Donald Trump.

But as Muir and his pundits spoke, reporters and other blue-check Twitter users noticed that video of Biden continuing to answer questions from voters played in the background — and praised him for doing so.

Even the Biden campaign highlighted the boss’ post-game exploits.

But as the program wore on, and Biden could be seen (masked) engaging with the socially-distanced attendees, at no point did ABC News cut away from the panels to listen to what Biden was saying to, or hearing from, those 30 minutes-plus of bonus question time.

And since the press pool was not present, there’s no way for viewers to see and hear it — unless ABC decides to release the raw footage.

Watch above via ABC News.

