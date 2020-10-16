Journalists and Others Gush Over Joe Biden Staying to Answer Questions After Town Hall — But ABC Didn’t Play Them

Former Vice President Joe Biden earned praise from reporters and others for remaining to take questions long after his ABC News town hall ended, which viewers could see but not hear as the ABC News pundit panels talked over the video.

Biden took questions from voters for 90 minutes during the town hall moderated by George Stephanopoulos, after which David Muir led post-show panels on the contrast between Biden’s event and the NBC News town hall with President Donald Trump.

But as Muir and his pundits spoke, reporters and other blue-check Twitter users noticed that video of Biden continuing to answer questions from voters played in the background — and praised him for doing so.

Joe Biden seems to not want the town hall to ever end. It concluded nearly 30 minutes ago, and he’s still fielding questions as voters take out notecards and ask the questions they didn’t get to during the televised broadcast. And Biden shows no signs of letting up. — Matt Viser (@mviser) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden is still talking to voters more than 15 minutes after the end of his town hall and we can’t hear any of it because of the talking head analysis. Release the audio!!!! pic.twitter.com/XuSFrP6QO5 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) October 16, 2020

Seventeen minutes after his @ABC town hall concluded, with the microphones turned off, @JoeBiden is STILL talking with voters and answering their questions on stage — Michael Mathes (@MichaelMathes) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden is still hanging out talking to his questioners. The town hall ended 16 minutes ago. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 16, 2020

The #JoeBidenTownHall ended ten minutes ago, and @JoeBiden is still there, now masked, continuing to answer questions for the individuals in the audience. This man may be flawed, but I believe, at his very core, he IS a public servant. And I’ll take that over a self-serving clod. — Neil Kaplan (@NeKap) October 16, 2020

NOW: The WH just called a lid. @realDonaldTrump is in for the evening. @JoeBiden is still in the hall taking questions from voters. pic.twitter.com/2xHZBWAF5s — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 16, 2020

Biden’s STILL talking to voters in the room of his Philadelphia town hall … 57 minutes after Trump’s event ended pic.twitter.com/0P49sENn4L — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) October 16, 2020

Can someone confirm to me if @JoeBiden is still answering questions? https://t.co/QIliK87Xek — Imad (@Imad) October 16, 2020

After the @ABC town hall in Philadelphia ended, @JoeBiden has stayed behind to answer questions from voters who didn’t get a chance to ask He’s taken questions on sending in the National Guard to quell protests, and on the Muslim travel ban pic.twitter.com/FapIxu6B0R — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 16, 2020

The Townhall has been over for 18 minutes, and Joe Biden is still taking questions from the audience. pic.twitter.com/spFYUOompl — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 16, 2020

Joe Biden WORKS for our vote!!! he is 2 hours in, broadcast over, and he is with the people still engaging them. #BidenTownHall — Aubrey O’Day (@AubreyODay) October 16, 2020

It’s 11:32 pm on the east coast and Joe Biden is STILL talking to the town hall audience. — Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) October 16, 2020

Hold up!! Is Joe Biden real life STILL IN THE HALL ANSWERING VOTER’S QUESTION? OH HE NOT PLAYING. IT’S MIDNIGHT! — Kozza (@Kozza) October 16, 2020

This is @JoeBiden when the cameras are off and no one is watching. Says it all. pic.twitter.com/8gfrljXFhH — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 16, 2020

More than 30 minutes after the #TownHall ended and the cameras went off, Joe Biden was still taking questions from the people there. He might still be. Biden outclasses Trump in every possible way.#BidenCares — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) October 16, 2020

fire those cameras in philly up tomorrow and @joebiden will still be there. — drew olanoff (@yoda) October 16, 2020

Why are these ABC people yammering while Joe Biden is still speaking? is there a live feed somewhere that’s just the raw video? #BidenTownHall — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 16, 2020

Even the Biden campaign highlighted the boss’ post-game exploits.

The town hall might be over, but @JoeBiden is still answering questions from voters in the room. This is the kind of leader we need in the White House. #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/NOJlFcOB4n — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 16, 2020

But as the program wore on, and Biden could be seen (masked) engaging with the socially-distanced attendees, at no point did ABC News cut away from the panels to listen to what Biden was saying to, or hearing from, those 30 minutes-plus of bonus question time.

And since the press pool was not present, there’s no way for viewers to see and hear it — unless ABC decides to release the raw footage.

Watch above via ABC News.

