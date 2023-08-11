Joy Behar Allegedly Hid From Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ and Refused to Appear in Segment With Them on ‘The View’

Joy Behar allegedly avoided the cast of The Jersey Shore, in particular Nicole Polizzi, during their appearance on The View last week.

The allegations come from Polizzi’s make-up artist and Barstool Sports podcast host Joey Camasta who revealed the awkward moment to Page Six.

During the cast’s appearance on the show, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin led the interview. Behar and co-host Sunny Hostin appeared in the rest of the episode but were absent during The Jersey Shore segment.

Camasta was asked about the “vibes” on set during The View taping during an interview with Page Six.

“Joy chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time,” Camasta claimed.

He cited that during a previous appearance on The View years prior, Behar had allegedly confronted Polizzi in a bathroom after an interview.

“I guess they were like after the interview that Joy was on the show with the interview… And then after they got off, she I guess you cornered Nicole in the bathroom and said, ‘Listen, you’re not Italian. She goes, because you have no right doing all this and saying all this.’ And she was like, ‘Okay, ma’am, I’m sorry.’ It was like, whatever. And like ran off. Very strange, eerily strange,” Camasta said.

“So then this time when we went back, she she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away from the segment and was like off to the side. So she didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently,” Camasta said.

In an interview last Thursday on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live, Polizzi branded Behar as the rudest celebrity she had ever met and retold the story about their confrontation in the bathroom.

A source close to The View has denied the claim about Behar “hiding” to Entertainment Weekly. The source told the magazine that the decision to have her and Hostin not be a part of the interview was actually a spacing issue on set as a way to fit all seven Jersey Shore cast members on the stage.

