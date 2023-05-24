Joy Behar Insists Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas ‘Don’t Understand’ Racism Like She Does: ‘That’s Why They’re Republicans’

The View co-host Joy Behar made a bizarre argument against Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) announcing his bid for the White House in 2024.

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of The View where the hosts had mixed reactions to Scott’s announcement.

They played a clip of Scott in a recent MSNBC interview, where he said, “what people really want is an optimistic, positive conservative who has a backbone, but also believes that the best is yet to come. I don’t think you have to be a pessimist to be strong.”

“Well, isn’t he professor positive,” Behar said after the video ended.

“Unlike Trump, everything’s bad, there’s doomsday. He’s more in the Reagan-esque morning in America. Things are fabulous. And he’s also hedging his bets. He doesn’t really go out and say he’s not pro-choice. Exactly. Although he did say — that he would vote to anything they put on the table, the Republicans. So he is not pro-choice,” Behar noted.

She turned her focus to Scott’s optimism.

“He’s one of these guys who, you know, he’s like Clarence Thomas, Black Republican, who believes in pulling himself by your bootstraps. Rather than, to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities,” Behar said.

“He doesn’t get it. Neither does, Clarence — and that’s why they’re Republicans,” Behar added as The View audience laughed.

