MSNBC host Joy Reid falsely claimed on Tuesday that Moderna and Pfizer, the first companies to develop vaccines for preventing Covid-19, “were not involved” with federal efforts to rush a cure.

“I just want to fact check real quick,” Reid said in a segment on her evening program, “and remind you all that the companies themselves that are producing these vaccines were not involved in Operation Warp Speed, and have said as much, so that’s a lie.”

The remarks followed a montage of clips showing Senate Republicans — including Sens. Joni Ernst (IA), John Thune (SD), and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) — crediting the Trump administration’s effort to fund a vaccine with hastening the developments from Moderna and Pfizer.

The only problem: Moderna did accept $1 billion in funding from Operation Warp Speed to support the design and testing of its vaccine, a fact acknowledged by The New York Times on Monday.

Pfizer also signed a $1.95 billion deal in July to deliver 100 million doses of a vaccine through Operation Warp Speed, though the company has sought to distance itself from the initiative. Kathrin Jansen, a senior vice president at Pfizer, insisted in an interview this month that the company was “never part” of the initiative. A spokeswoman for the company later clarified that the company had signed the deal as a potential supplier.

Pfizer announced this month that it had developed a Covid-19 vaccine with an efficacy rate of 90 percent. Moderna announced on Monday that it had developed its own version, with an efficacy rate of 94.5 percent.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday he was waiting on the companies to seek federal approval for the vaccines, telling CNBC in an interview, “We hope those applications from both Pfizer and Moderna will get in as quickly as possible.

“We will independently call those balls and strikes on the data and evidence, but we’re going to do so as quickly as possible, consistent with just making sure the science, the evidence and the law support authorization,” he added.

Watch above via MSNBC.

