MSNBC’s Joy Reid gushed on Wednesday over President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, admiring their clothes and “love story.”

“It’s a beautiful periwinkle blue,” Reid said of the first lady’s coat, as footage showed the couple walking to Biden’s inauguration ceremony. “You know, the coats of the first lady have become a thing, since [former First Lady] Michelle Obama wore that spectacular one in 2008.”

“I can see this young lady is going to have a moment after this spectacular look,” Reid said of the 69-year-old Jill Biden. “It’s tasteful, it’s appropriate, but it’s got a little glam at the top. I see a little bling, I see a little shimmer. And the gloves are fabulous. The mask matches.”

Reid subsequently fawned over their marriage. The couple married in 1977 after Jill Biden divorced her first husband, Bill Stevenson, in 1975. Joe Biden’s first wife, Neilia Hunter, died in a car crash in 1972.

“What a story, though,” Reid added. “What a great love story, between Jill Biden and Joe Biden and the way that she helped his family recover from strategy, you know, to bring Joe back from what he lost. It’s a wonderful story, and we haven’t had a love story in the White House in four years.”

“We now have the news that the Trumps slept in different bedrooms. It’s just a different kind of marriage. This is a love match, like the Obamas were. I think that will be healing for the country too.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

