Joy Reid Says People Shouldn’t Get Covid Tips from Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Because ‘They Don’t Care If You Die’

Joy Reid said on Friday that people should listen to health experts as the Omicron variant spreads, and should avoid entertaining the opinions of both former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, as both are indifferent to human life.

Reid welcomed guests Dr. Vin Gupta and former Republican Rep. David Jolly (FL) to discuss both the spread of the variant and those in more conservative areas of the country that have chosen to go on about their lives normally as the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

Carlson said on his show the night before that Covid-19 is no longer “an interesting topic for your private life.” Therefore, he concluded, “So let’s stop.”

Turning to Gupta, Reid said,

[I]t does feel like there are kind of two kinds of people who are over Covid. In my experience, it’s the people in my life who have gotten vaccinated and gotten boosted, and are like, “If these red state people want to die of Covid, let them. I’m over it.” They have compassion fatigue. So they are going on and living their lives because they are vexed and they are wearing their masks when they need to. Then you have the people in the sort of red state world who just say, “I don’t care about Covid, I don’t care if 10 million people are dead. I don’t care. I’m not wearing a mask. I’m not getting vaxed. I’m living my life. With those two sets of people juts being over it period, are we ever gone get over Covid? Is it ever going to go away?

Gupta told Reid that people psychologically need to accept a “new sense of normal,” before pushing for clear messaging on vaccines. Namely, he said, vaccine hesitant people should be given information about what vaccines can and cannot do.

Reid segued away from Gupta’s advice and invoked both Carlson and Trump. After airing a portion of Carlson’s aforementioned monologue, Reid stated, “Death means nothing to him. He’s like Donald Trump.”

She later brought both Carlson and Trump into the conversation again when she concluded, “We need to listen to experts, and don’t listen to Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump. They don’t care if you die. Let’s be honest. Tucker thinks it’s boring. Don’t look to him for your health advice.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

