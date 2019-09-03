comScore

Judge Orders White House to Restore Playboy Reporter Brian Karem’s Hard Pass

By Josh FeldmanSep 3rd, 2019, 7:15 pm

A federal judge in D.C. has ordered the White House to restore Playboy correspondent and CNN analyst Brian Karem‘s hard pass after he got a suspension.

Karem took legal action after White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham suspended his hard pass for 30 days over his very loud and heated confrontation with Sebastian Gorka You can review video from the event here and here. (Karem appeared on CNN Sunday and Brian Stelter questioned him on his unprofessional conduct.)

Earlier tonight, the judge ruled that the White House must reinstate Karem’s hard pass:

Karem tweeted tonight, “Free Speech and Due process win!”

UPDATE — 7:50 pm ET: A statement from Grisham tonight says the White House disagrees with the decision and that it “essentially gives free reign to members of the press to engage in unprofessional, disruptive conduct at the White House.”

[featured image via Alex Wong / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: