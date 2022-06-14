A federal judge chastised a former city councilor from West Virginia as he sentenced him to prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Eric Barber, a former councilman from the city of Parkersburg, was sentenced to 45 days behind bars Tuesday for breaching the Capitol last year. Barber entered the building in a combat helmet and outdated fatigues.

He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors. Last December, he told U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, “When I entered the Capitol building, I knew we weren’t supposed to be there.”

In addition to entering the building, Barber also stole a charging station from an employee for C-SPAN. He took it home with him.

West Virginia MetroNews reported Cooper sentenced Barber to jail time, plus two years of federal probation.

Barber was given seven days behind bars for stealing the charger, which was reported to be worth about $60. That sentence was suspended by Cooper, although he must reimburse C-SPAN for it.

The judge also offered the former elected official a reality check.

“You’re too old and you’re too accomplished and you’re too smart to get involved in nonsense like this,” Cooper said after he handed down the sentence. “This is not about the First Amendment. You are free to express your views. You’re free to support any political candidate or positions or issues that you want. I encourage that. But enough of this nonsense, OK?”

Barber reportedly went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to “punch an Antifa terrorist.”

Cooper took into account that Barber had expressed remorse and had cooperated with the House select committee investigating the riot. He was part of the committee’s initial hearing last week.

“He personally asked us to come to the capitol” rioter Eric Barber says of Trump #January6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/OSPZP6tVsG — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) June 10, 2022

Cooper said those actions were not enough, however, adding:

It’s troubling that you still seem to have a mindset of “There’s a bully out there. I need to prime for the fight.” You did not go for self-defense, but you went with the helmet, ready to punch somebody or affirmatively engage in violence. You clearly recognize the dangerousness of the situation and the potential for violence when you went in through a broken window and obviously saw what was going on around you and heard the alarm. You also went in private parts of the building, which I think is a distinguishing factor, not just the Rotunda or Statuary Hall that would have been open to the public.

