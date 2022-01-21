A Michigan judge has apologized for belittling an elderly man with cancer over the state of his yard at a virtual court hearing earlier this month.

Hamtramck Judge Alexis Krot went viral on Twitter after she yelled at and shamed a 72-year-old man named Burhan Chowdhury on Jan. 10 during a Zoom hearing.

Chowdhury, an immigrant originally from Bangladesh, had been cited for overgrown weeds outside of his home. He had been given a $100 fine that had yet to be resolved at the time of his run-in wit Krot, in which he was summarily dressed down.

Judge Alexis G Krot loses her mind over cancer patient not being able to clear out brush around his house. pic.twitter.com/vUWu9zHwnx — Dallas (@59dallas) January 12, 2022

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” Krot told Chowdhury in court. “If I could give you jail time on this, I would. The fine is $100, pay it by Feb. 1.”

Krot then shared an image of Chowdhury’s home and yard for the court.

Chowdbury attempted to communicate that his lawn was not being maintained because at the time the image was taken, he was very weak. He even appeared to struggle for air as he spoke.

Krot was not sympathetic:

You better get that cleaned up. That is totally inappropriate. Do you see that photo? That is shameful. Shameful! The neighbors should not have to look at that. You should be ashamed of yourself.

After video of the Krot’s behavior went viral, a petition to remove Krot from the bench was circulated online, and garnered nearly 300,000 signatures.

The Detroit Free Press reported Krot issued a statement to the paper on Thursday in which she apologized. Krot said:

I made a mistake. I acted intemperately. I’m very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards that we expect of our judicial officers, and that I expect of myself.

Krot also stated that she has reported herself for misconduct to the judicial tenure commission.

