Juror Who Found Trump Liable For Sexual Abuse is Reportedly a Fan of Major Pro-Trump Podcast

A member of the New York City jury that found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll is reportedly a fan of a pro-Trump podcast.

According to The New York Times, a “behind-the-scenes battle” raged over whether or not to dismiss a juror who said he listened to the podcast of Tim Pool, a fervent Trump supporter.

A 31-year-old man and Bronx native, otherwise known as Juror 77, said during jury selection that “he tended to avoid news but listened to ‘independent’ podcasts ‘every now and then’ and listed” Pool’s show as an example, according to Times reporter Lola Fadulu.

The juror described the podcast as “balanced,” and said it features “political figures or just celebrities like that, on the left, on the right.” Juror 77 said that despite listening to the show “three or four times” during the last six months, he would be able to analyze the case fairly.

His answer wasn’t discovered until later because the original court transcription noted that the juror listened to “Temple,” and not Tim Pool.

Carroll’s lawyer insisted that the juror should be dismissed, having gotten his news from a “virulently extremist podcast,” while Trump’s lawyers argued that the juror should stay for being candid and honest.

Carroll’s lawyers eventually filed a motion for the dismissal, which according to Times said, “Mr. Pool hosted many extremists and had consistently discussed topics related to the trial, and that his YouTube channel included videos that attacked women who came forward about sexual misconduct and others that supported false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.”

Trump’s lawyers said that Juror 77 listened to the show infrequently and there was no evidence that he “actually listened to any particular episode or shares any specific viewpoint that is discussed on that show.”

The juror was allowed by the judge to remain on the case.

Pool reacted to the Times article on the Thursday edition of his YouTube show Timcast IRL. Pool was confused why the story was making the rounds on various websites even though the juror, who was a cause for concern for listening to Pool’s show, still found Trump liable.

