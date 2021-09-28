Just 57% of Republicans Say It’s Important To Prosecute Capitol Rioters, Down From 79% in March

A new Pew survey released shows the percentage of Republicans who think it’s important that Capitol rioters be prosecuted has declined sharply since March.

On January 6, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were inside certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump baselessly claimed that massive voter fraud had taken place and cost him reelection. Members of the mob were haphazardly seeking to overturn the result, and some could be heard calling for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence for presiding over the certification.

Overall, 57% of Republicans said it’s either “very” or “somewhat important” that federal law enforcement finds and prosecutes “those who broke the law and rioted at the U.S. Capitol.” Just 27% said they think it’s “very important,” and 30% say it’s “somewhat important.”

This represents a marked decline since March, when 79% of Republicans said it’s important to prosecute Capitol rioters, with 50% deeming it “very important.”

Democrats, meanwhile, remain adamant on prosecutions, with 80% saying they are “very important,” a modest six point decline since March.

Not surprisingly, Republicans and Democrats are split on whether the riot has received too much or too little attention. Fifty-seven percent of Republicans think too much has been attention has been paid, while 54% say it’s received too little attention.

So far, more than 650 people have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot.

