“Just about dragged” was just about dragged.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale was mercilessly mocked after offering up that line as a lame, tired-of-all-the-almost-winning excuse in the wake of incumbent Republican Governor Matt Bevin’s loss just one day after President Donald Trump held a big, in-state rally for the governor’s re-election in Kentucky.

With all precincts reporting on Tuesday night, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear held a nearly 6,000 vote-lead over Bevin, a margin of about 0.4 percent. And as the failure of Trump to flip the election became apparent, Parscale quickly released statements that engaged in some shameless goalpost moving.

“The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned out to be a very close race at the end,” Parscale said in a written statement. One day earlier, however, Trump had specifically tied the race to his own political power at the campaign rally, saying: “If you lose, it sends a really bad message. …You can’t let that happen to me.”

Parscale then followed that resetting of expectations with a Tweeted shot at the press as “full of crap” for pointing out Trump’s proxy loss and not-so-subtly re-appraising Beshear’s appeal as a “moderate.” Just 24 hours earlier, though, Parscale’s bos had called the Democrat a “major lefty” who is “too liberal” and “represents the Washington swamp.”

The networks are already full of crap with Kentucky, be honest! The Democrats nominated a moderate, who’s dad was a moderate, who didn’t talk about impeachment or Trump, and who acts like a Republican. Talk about Kentucky when an actual Democrat runs. #FakeNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 6, 2019

The online reaction to Parscale and the Trump campaign’s brazen tap-dancing away from Bevin’s political failure was both swift and blunt.

Live look at Brad Parscale pic.twitter.com/dLegQPDC2F — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) November 6, 2019

🤣LOL…after @GOP #KYGov Matt Bevin LOSES to @AndyBeshearKY, Brad Parscale claims @realDonaldTrump “just about dragged…Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected.” Bevin won the 2015 #KYGov race by *9 points*, and Trump won by *30 points* in 2016.🔥 pic.twitter.com/u3e4NKXCaZ — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) November 6, 2019

From the Trump campaign… ouch.

“The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line, helping him run stronger than expected in what turned into a very close race at the end. A final outcome remains to be seen.” — Daniel Desrochers (@drdesrochers) November 6, 2019

Hearing that a big reason Trump agreed to go down to do a rally for Bevin in the first place was that Parscale told him that Bevin was up 5. pic.twitter.com/P6cQ6Sf7XG — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 6, 2019

Earlier today, Matt Bevin, unprompted, predicting a victory: “I’d like it to be more like 10 or 12 [point victory].” Brad Parscale, in a Trump campaign statement, says Trump “just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line.” pic.twitter.com/Me94cUwyPb — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 6, 2019

Didn’t Trump visit @MattBevin last night? Yeah, good luck with this approach. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 6, 2019

Just about dragged him in this statement too, tbh https://t.co/OYPu9Sa3Hs — Priyanka Aribindi (@priaribi) November 6, 2019

Say this about the Trump campaign, you don’t have translate diplo language into what they really mean. => https://t.co/t72xxWVK2g — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) November 6, 2019

What was the number of that bus the #Trump campaign was driving that just ran over @MattBevin? Sheesh. “The president just about dragged @GovMattBevin across the finish line…” #KYGov pic.twitter.com/1k1FE01vAR — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) November 6, 2019

When Trump did finally weigh in on Twitter, he echoed his campaign manager’s framing that touted the narrow loss as a Pyrrhic victory and preemptively blamed the press for blaming him for Bevin’s loss.

#ElectionNight Won 5 out of 6 elections in Kentucky, including 5 great candidates that I spoke for and introduced last night. @MattBevin picked up at least 15 points in last days, but perhaps not enough (Fake News will blame Trump!). Winning in Mississippi Governor race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

Our big Kentucky Rally on Monday night had a massive impact on all of the races. The increase in Governors race was at least 15 points, and maybe 20! Will be in Louisiana for @EddieRispone on Wednesday night. Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

And it should be noted, while Parscale was furiously downplaying the implications of the Trump-endorsed Bevin’s embarrassing defeat, he was simultaneously giving the president credit for securing the victory of Republican Tate Reeves in the Mississippi governor’s race.

Parscale on KY: “The President just about dragged Gov. Matt Bevin across the finish line…” Parscale on MS: “President Trump’s rally and endorsement in Mississippi undoubtedly had an impact and helped Governor-elect Tate Reeves nail down his victory.” pic.twitter.com/OBsTGozEFY — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) November 6, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]