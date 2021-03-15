Three people were killed and others were reportedly injured on Monday after a car hit a number of pedestrians in downtown San Diego.

The incident took place at a tunnel near San Diego City College, where a 71-year-old man apparently drove through a crowd of people. Emergency services were called to the scene after 9 were struck, and the suspect has been detained as 5 victims were sent to the hospital.

SDFD Fire Chief Colin Stowell held a press conference to elaborate on the response, confirming 3 people were killed “on scene” while others are receiving medical attention. Police Chief David Nisleit also spoke, saying the perpetrator was in custody for “driving while impaired.” Nisleit also said the area will be occupied for the the rest of the day as law enforcement investigates the incident.

Watch above, via Fox News.

This story is developing.

