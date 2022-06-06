JUST IN: 5 Proud Boys, Including Former Leader Enrique Tarrio, Charged With Seditious Conspiracy Over Jan. 6

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four of his reported top lieutenants have been charged with seditious conspiracy with regard to their alleged actions prior to and during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to the New York Times, Tarrio, 38, and the others were indicted following an investigation by the Justice Department. The Times reported:

The sedition charges against Mr. Tarrio and his co-defendants — Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — came in an amended indictment that was unsealed in Federal District Court in Washington. The men had already been charged in an earlier indictment filed in March with conspiring to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election, which took place during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. It was not immediately clear what evidence led to the new charges against the members of the Proud Boys, who were central in the effort to storm the Capitol and help forestall President Donald J. Trump’s defeat.

According to the Washington Post, Tarrio was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6. He is alleged to have been nearby in Maryland directing the group’s activities as the building was stormed.

Lawmakers were in the midst of certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election when a pro-Trump mob breached the building. Certification was delayed by several hours.

The Post reported:

A new 10-count superseding indictment returned Monday morning charges Tarrio, Pezzola and three other existing co-defendants — Ethan Nordean, of Seattle, Joe Biggs, of the Daytona Beach area, and Zachary Rehl, of Philadelphia — with coordinating travel to Washington and the movements of the group around the Capitol that day. The group is also accused of plotting to foment a riot and storm Congress, action that eventually forced the evacuation of lawmakers meeting to confirm the 2020 election results.

