Just In: Biden Crushed Trump Campaign’s September Fundraising Haul by $135 Million

President Donald Trump’s campaign announced their September fundraising total, which was $135 million less than the record-shattering haul posted by former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign for the same month.

On Thursday night, as competing town hall events by each candidate were winding down, the Trump campaign announced their September figure: $247.8 million, leaving them with $251.4 million cash on hand.

That’s an improvement on Trump’s August total of $210 million, and is the campaign’s best month to date — but it falls far short of the eye-popping $383 million that the Biden/Harris ticket raised in September, as well as the $364 million they raised in August on the strength of the selection of Senator Kamala Harris as a running mate and a well-received virtual Democratic National Convention. The Biden campaign has $432 million in cash on hand.

Biden and the Democrats saw an unprecedented spike in donations in the hours and days following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in whose vacant seat Republicans are trying to install President Donald Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett. In the three days following RBG’s death, the Democratic donation site ActBlue raised an average of $2.5 million an hour.

All told, over the past two months, Biden has outraised Trump by $289 million.

