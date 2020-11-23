President-elect Joe Biden is expected to pick Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary.

Yellen, who would be the first woman to serve in the role, served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018 under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal broke news Monday afternoon that Yellen was Biden’s pick and noted that she “would become the first person to have headed the Treasury, the central bank and the White House Council of Economic Advisers.” Yellen would replace current Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The decision comes after an official announcement by the Biden transition team about nominees for key national security roles, including Antony Blinken for Secretary of State and Alejandro Mayorkas for Secretary of Homeland Security.

