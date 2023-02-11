JUST IN: Biden’s DHS Hires Private Lawyers To Defend Against Impeachment Over Border By Republican House

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has hired a law firm to defend Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from impeachment by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

CNN was first to report the development on Friday:

“The Department of Homeland Security has retained outside counsel to help ensure the Department’s vital mission is not interrupted by the unprecedented, unjustified, and partisan impeachment efforts by some Members of Congress, who have already taken steps to initiate proceedings,” a Homeland Security spokesperson said.

The Department of Homeland Security is bringing on a private law firm to help with potential impeachment proceedings against Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

In January, CNN’s Melanie Zanona reported on the GOP’s effort to build a case against Secretary Mayorkas over the handling of the southern border:

MELANIE ZANONA, CNN CAPITOL HILL REPORTER: Yes. The House Republicans are really starting to build a case against Alejandro Mayorkas, the Homeland Security Secretary which could serve as the basis for potential impeachment proceedings. So far, there are three different committees that are vowing to hold hearings on problems at the southern border that includes the, House Judiciary Committee where impeachment articles would originate.

In fact, a GOP source told me that those hearings could start as early as later this month or early February. Then there’s also House Homeland Security Committee, which has a five-phase plan to start digging into issues at the southern border. And finally, the House Oversight Committee whose Chairman James Comer told me that he believes Mayorkas is a prime candidate for impeachment.

So clearly, this is not just an idea limited to the fringe wing of the party. It is something that is really gaining steam with the mainstream of the GOP. And in fact, speaker Kevin Mccarthy is really leaving the door open to an impeachment inquiry. Just take a listen to what he told reporters moments ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, (R) HOUSE SPEAKER: Yes, wait till we see what the December numbers come across. OK. If those December numbers are even higher, and breaking new records, should he stay at this job, we can investigate, and in that investigation could lead to an impeachment inquiry. I don’t predetermine because I’ll never use impeachment for political purposes. But if the person is a derelict in their duties, and they, they’re harming Americans and Americans are actually dying by the lack of their work that could rise to that occasion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ZANONA: Now, at the same time, McCarthy has to balance the wing of his party that wants to impeach with the demands of his majority makers, the moderates who are going to be key to holding their majority. And he knows that he’s going to need to get nearly the entire conference on board with impeachment in order for this to work.

And so far, they do not have the votes because several moderates, particularly in Biden, one districts, are expressing reservations, if not outright, opposed to the idea of impeaching, they’re worried about seeing – being seen as overreaching. They’re worried about it being backlash in the next elections. So, this is going to be a process, John, but clearly Republicans are ready to get the ball rolling.

KING: That’s one example of the fascinating tensions within the New House Republican majority.