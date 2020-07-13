A body was found at Lake Piru in Ventura County on Monday morning during the search for Glee star Naya Rivera, six days after she was reported missing.

Rivera was reported missing from the Southern California lake on Wednesday night last week after her four-year-old son was found sleeping alone in the boat they rented earlier that day.

Divers recovered the body around 9:30 a.m on Monday morning, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

TMZ reported that sources in law enforcement have confirmed the body found is Rivera’s — adding that there will be a press conference later on Monday to share the news.

The incident was thought to be an accident, according to PEOPLE magazine.

“We interviewed her son and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told the magazine this weekend. “Everything that we’ve learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]