JUST IN: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Suspended For 11 Games and Fined $5 Million

The NFL announced on Thursday that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for 11 games this upcoming season and face a fine of $5 million.

At the beginning of August, Watson was suspended for six games following an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against him by more than two dozen women.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and harassment and has settled over 20 civil lawsuits.

An independent disciplinary officer of the NFL, Judge Sue L. Robinson, issued the six-game suspension to Watson for violation of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. At the time, he was not fined.

Many protested the decision, considering it a mere slap on the wrist that reflected poorly on the NFL.

Days later, the NFL announced that they would appeal the decision made by Judge Robinson.

On Thursday, it was announced the league will suspend Watson for 11 games without pay.

According to ESPN, Watson will also pay a fine of $5 million dollars and “undergo mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts and follow their suggested treatment program.”

Watson’s fine and contributions from both the NFL and Browns of $1 million each will create a fund to support nonprofit organizations in the United States “that educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes,” the NFL said.

Watson released his own statement, through the Browns organization, vowing to work on becoming a better person on and off the field.

I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.

According to ESPN, his suspension begins on August 30th and will last until November 28th.

