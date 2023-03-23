JUST IN: CNN Announces Anderson Cooper to Host New Sunday Evening Show

CNN has announced a brand new Sunday evening show, hosted by Anderson Cooper, to premiere April 16 titled The Whole Story.

An addition to Cooper’s nightly show, Anderson Cooper 360 , this new program will take a deeper dive into single subjects for an immersive hour featuring other CNN journalists and correspondents.

“Powered by CNN’s unmatched global journalism operation, The Whole Story goes behind the headlines, touching every continent and corner of the planet, as we bring our viewers into the heart of the essential stories of our time,” CEO Chris Licht said in a statement.

The first episode will highlight the current state of San Francisco featuring CNN anchor Sara Sidner as she uncovers “the political and social issues plaguing the city by the bay.”

Other topics will include fears over baby powder, featuring stories from “women who say that Johnson & Johnson’s now-discontinued talc baby powder is responsible for their cancer.”

Magic mushrooms, the upcoming coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, and stories from migrants seeking refuge in the United States will all be featured topics of the show’s first season.

CNN producer Susan Chun will serve as the executive producer. She also produces Cooper’s current show, 360.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com