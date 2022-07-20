JUST IN: CNN Poaches Kristine Coratti Kelly From Washington Post to Run Global Communications

CNN has named Kristine Coratti Kelly as executive vice president and head of global communications.

“Kelly, who began her career at CNN in 2000, will return next month to lead the company’s brand strategy and teams, including media relations and publicity, creative marketing, events and brand initiatives, as well as employee and external communications,” the global news operation said in a Wednesday press release.

CNN, which is undergoing a time of dramatic change under a new president and new parent company, poached Kelly from the Washington Post, where she served as chief communications officer and general manager of Washington Post Live.

“Kris is one of the most dynamic, creative and respected executives in her field with an incredible track record of success,” said CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who joined the network earlier this year after the ouster of Jeff Zucker.

“I am completely confident in her ability to support and advance CNN’s core values of trust, transparency and accountability in journalism,” Licht said.

“CNN is one of the most consequential and trusted news organizations in the world,” Kelly said in her own statement. “I am thrilled to join the team and help deliver on its vision to grow CNN’s reach and reputation as the world’s leading source for news and information.”

According to CNN Worldwide:

Kelly was responsible for creating and launching The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership in the wake of columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018; and in 2014 developed The Washington Post Helping Hand to raise money for Washington, DC-area nonprofits that support efforts to end hunger, homelessness and poverty. She also sits on the Board of Directors of the International Women’s Media Foundation. Kelly will begin her new role in August based out of CNN’s New York bureau.

